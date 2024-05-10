Ghanaian rap icon, Sarkodie, is gearing up to release a new mixtape titled ‘The Championship’ on May 24, 2024.

This highly anticipated project will mark his first major music release since his 8th studio album, ‘Jamz’, in 2022.

Announcing the release on Facebook, Sarkodie wrote: “Decided few days ago to drop a mixtape for SarkNation! Everything will be happening in real time so we in this together Tape Drops 24 May (could be earlier) … More info coming up #TheChampionshipMixtape.”

For fans eagerly awaiting new music from Sarkodie, this announcement comes as a welcomed treat, offering them another taste of his artistry. Since his debut album ‘Maakye’ in 2009, Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, has consistently delivered music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Sarkodie’s previous album, ‘Jamz’, released in 2022, featured collaborations with artists such as King Promise, Black Sheriff, and Inkboy. Following its release, he embarked on the Jamz World Tour, thrilling audiences across Europe, including the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, and Germany.

With anticipation building for ‘The Championship Mixtape’, fans can expect Sarkodie to once again showcase his lyrical prowess and cement his status as one of Africa’s finest musical talents.

