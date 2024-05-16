Ghanaian music is making waves on YouTube as top artistes dominate the platform with their latest hits.

Here are the top ten Ghanaian songs currently trending in May 2024 curated by Adomonline.com

1. Team Eternity Ghana – Defe Defe led by Naana Asiedu

With over 505K views in just 12 days, Team Eternity Ghana is captivating audiences with its powerful message.

The Ghanaian gospel music group has assumed the No. 1 position on Apple Music Top 100: Ghana and also YouTube, with its song ‘Defe Defe’.

This song is taken off the group’s sophomore album ‘Testimony’.

2. Sarkodie – Brag (Lyrics Video)

Sarkodie’s lyrical prowess shines in this video, with 338K views in just 6 days. He has stirred up battles among rappers on the African continent with this Brag song.

3. Lyrical Joe – 1960

This track by rapper Lyrical Joe has gained 102K views in 4 days, showcasing his unique rap style and wordplay.

His version of Sarkodie’s Brag was aimed at Davido’s signee Dremo, and he was lauded for commencing the lyrical rebuttal on behalf of Sarkodie.

4. Kofi Kinaata – Auntie Ama

Kofi Kinaata’s catchy tune off his Kofi oo Kofi EP has garnered 117K views in 6 days, Auntie Ama is proving to be fans’ favourite.

5. King Paluta – ASEDA

King Paluta’s gratitude-themed song Aseda has amassed 225K views in just 7 days, resonating with listeners and music fans alike.

6. Kofi Kinaata – Saman

With 76K views in 6 days, Kofi Kinaata’s Saman off his Kofi oo Kofi EP continues to gain popularity among fans.

7. Kofi Kinaata – Abonsam

Another hit from Kofi Kinaata’s Kofi oo Kofi album, ‘Abonsam’ has received 87K views in 6 days, showcasing the Takoradi based artiste’s versatility and lyrical abilities.

8. Beeztrap KOTM – Fly Girl (Remix) feat. Gyakie & Oseikrom Sikanii (Visualizer)

This remix of Beeztrap KOTM’s Fly Girl has captured the attention of fans with 138K views in 2 weeks. It features Gyakie and Oseikrom Sikanii and its just a visualizer. An official video might be in the pipeline.

9. Shatta Wale – Rise Like Dollar

Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale’s latest video, Rise Like Dollar, has garnered 149K views in 9 days, demonstrating his continued popularity.

10. Amerado – Tin Ton Tan (Visualizer)

Amerado’s Tin Ton Tan visualizer has amassed 383K views in 2 weeks, showcasing his growing fan base.

These songs represent the diversity and talent within the Ghanaian music industry, attracting listeners from all over the world.

MORE: