Ghanaian musician, King Paluta has revealed that singing is currently more successful for him than rapping, but he remains dedicated to both craft.

In an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show with host Andy Dosty, the “Aseda” hitmaker shared his thoughts on his evolving career.

“At this moment, the singing is working for me more than the rap. Maybe it will get to a time that the rap will work for me, I don’t know. I won’t stop rapping, though,” King Paluta explained.

He acknowledged that, while rap had been successful for others, it had not been as lucrative for him.

“Rap isn’t paying, it’s working for other people. Rap has helped Amerado… before he started singing. For me, it’s the singing, everyone can testify to this,” he added.

The Kumasi-based artiste emphasized that his focus now is on singing.

“My focus is at the singing side… I could be rapping then singing now flows. The singing has taken me to Germany and back, so right now at Kotoka, they have noticed me,” King Paluta stated.

King Paluta’s remarks come amidst his growing success in the music industry. He is singing more and it is doing the trick for him.

Fans have witnessed his versatility as he seamlessly transitions between rap and singing styles in his music with regard to his songs like ‘Aseda’, ‘Odo Bi Ye Bad’ and ‘Sika Aba Fie’ among others.

