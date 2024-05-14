Member of Parliament for Bole, Yusif Sulemana, has asserted his role as the sole intermediary between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and the region.

He stated that, any matters concerning Mr. Mahama in the area must first be directed through him for action.

Furthermore, Sulemana claimed that the King and overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Biikunuto, refuted any request for a tractor from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, the Overlord’s office swiftly rebutted this assertion, denouncing it as false and urging the public to disregard it.

The Office clarified that there had been no solicitation from the NPP for a tractor donation to the King, emphasising the inaccuracy of Sulemana’s statements.

This exchange highlights the ongoing political dynamics in the region and underscores the importance of accurate communication channels between political representatives and traditional authorities.

As the situation unfolds, stakeholders are encouraged to prioritize transparency and factual accuracy in their interactions to maintain public trust and confidence.