Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has sparked a lively discussion with his recent comments, stating that no Nigerian rapper matches the consistency and fame of Nigerian music icons Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido.

Speaking in an interview, Sarkodie clarified that his remarks off his Brag song were not meant as a jab, but to highlight a point about fame and consistency in the music industry.

Sarkodie’s latest release, “Brag,” has generated significant buzz, prompting numerous rappers across the continent to respond.

However, the rapper emphasized that his mention of Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy was not meant to diss them.

“Definitely, I am not jabbing anyone, and if I am doing that, it has to be rappers, and I do not care about that. The biggest jab will be that I didn’t mention any rapper because none of them are consistent and famous as these singers,” Sarkodie stated.

Sarkodie finally talks about #BRAG lyrics referring to Davido, Wizkid, BlackSherif and Burna Boy. “Rappers are not doing that well that’s why I didn’t reference them” – Sarkodie 🐐

pic.twitter.com/sVZ10PtRUN — Maame Ama Adoma (@MaameAmaAdoma) May 19, 2024

Addressing the reaction from fellow musicians like Lyrical Joe, Dremo, and Don Itchi, who have jumped on the “Brag” instrumentals, Sarkodie sees it as a positive for the music industry.

He reiterated that “Brag” is not a diss track, pointing out that if it were, artistes like Black Sherif wouldn’t have been included in the references.

Sarkodie further explained his intentions: “It’s great PR, and you cannot pay for this. Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido cannot think I am jabbing them… They are not rappers. I am talking to rappers about how long I have been in the game. I am only using Nigeria’s top 3 singers as a reference. It’s true, I was there when they all came, and it’s about references.”

He continued to say that the buzz generated around “Brag” is organic and beneficial, especially as he prepares to release his “Championship Mixtape.”

“Even if we sat down to plan it, we wouldn’t get it as organic as it is,” Sarkodie noted.

MORE: