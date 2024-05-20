Shatta Wale’s management has issued an official statement clarifying that the renowned artist has not returned to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

This announcement comes amid the ongoing public dispute between Medikal and Fella Makafui, which has drawn significant attention on social media.

The statement emphasizes that any accounts currently posting under Shatta Wale’s name are fake, run by imposters, or are parody accounts.

“We wish to inform the public and the media that the renowned artist Shatta Wale is no longer using the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Any accounts currently posting under his name are fake, run by imposters, or are parody accounts,” the statement reads.

Read the full statement, which was shared on X by Sammy Baah Flex below:

May 19, 2024

For immediate release,

CLARIFICATION ON SHATTA WALE’S PRESENCE ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM X

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS TWITTER)

We wish to inform the public and the media that the renowned artist Shatta Wale is no

longer using the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Any accounts currently

posting under his name are fake, run by imposters, or are parody accounts.

This is not a new development; Shatta Wale himself has publicly announced his departure

from the platform on multiple occasions. Despite these clear statements, it has come to our

attention that misleading accounts continue to operate, falsely representing Shatta Wale.

We have reported these fraudulent accounts to the platform authorities twice, yet some still

persist. We urge all fans, followers, and media outlets to disregard any content coming from

these imposter accounts. Shatta Wale’s official communications will be disseminated

through verified channels only.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in ensuring that only accurate

information is circulated. Thank you for your continued support.

Management

