Despite tapping into Kuami Eugene’s fame, his lookalike, Steve Quamz (Rockstar Jnr), has expressed interest in a feature, but with a wild condition.

Quamz, who expresses belief that he is a talented artiste, said in order for Kuami Eugene to include him in any of his projects, some financial commitments need to be made.

The lookalike said he will not ride on his resemblance with Eugene to work for free, hence his management needs to be consulted for an agreement.

Quite ironically, Quamz had impersonated Eugene and performed his songs at events where he was billed and paid to attend.

Using the brand name Rockstar Jnr, he has graced huge stages as well as participating in brand activation exercises which he benefitted without the permission of Eugene.

But, he intimated that he would not allow Eugene ride on him for more exposure which will not be financially beneficial to him.

His comments has sparked wild dissatisfaction among netizens who cautioned him not to be ungrateful and attract negativity to his craft.

