Delay, popular Ghanaian TV presenter and entrepreneur, has opened up about her heartfelt desire to become a mother, sparking a wave of resonance and discussion among her followers.

Known for her captivating interviews and charismatic on-screen presence, Delay allowed her fans to glimpse into her more intimate side, forging a deeper connection with them.

In a touching Facebook post, Delay said “I want to have a baby.”

Accompanying her heartfelt words was a beautiful photograph that captured Delay exuding joy and a profound readiness to embark on the transformative journey of motherhood.

Her post garnered various reactions on social media. One user expressed, “May the good Lord grant your deepest wishes. I have faith that you will soon hold your little one in your arms. Believe in this prayer.”

