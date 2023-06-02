Philip Osei, a retired teacher who was caught in an attempt to have sex with his friend’s wife at Bibiani-Natwikumye in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai municipality of the Western North Region, has been fined.

He was caught red-handed following a plot by his friend and his wife to expose the sexual demand he had been making.

He was handed over to the Bibiani police for investigations and based on plea, it was agreed for the matter to be settled at home.

He was referred to the chief’s for resolution after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

He was fined GH¢2,000, a sheep, a bottle of schnapps, crate of an egg, and other items as a compensation to his friend, Nana Ibrahim, and his wife.

He was also directed to change matrimonial items he desecrated including the mattress and bedsheets.

Mr Osei was found guilty of the allegation against him by the chiefs and elders of Bibiani, hence the punishment.

The victims husband, Nana Ibrahim Addae, speaking to Adom News’ Augustine Boah, after the pronouncement, said he is satisfied with the punishment.

