Medical officers at Mother and Child Hospital have recently provided an update on the distressing case of a 16-year-old girl who fell victim to a brutal assault by her stepfather.

Shockingly, it has been confirmed that the young girl is two months pregnant.

This harrowing incident closely resembles a previous report by Adom News, where a 16-year-old girl fought for her life after enduring both the trauma of being impregnated by her stepfather and the physical wounds inflicted upon her during their confrontation about terminating the pregnancy.

Doctors have confirmed the girl’s pregnancy through thorough scans and laboratory tests, adding another layer of complexity to her already dire situation.

Compounding her suffering, the victim continues to experience swelling in her hand, exacerbating her condition.

Unfortunately, due to her critical state, she has been unable to provide an interview to shed further light on the incident.

Insiders within the medical facility have revealed to Adom News that the victim’s stepfather unlawfully attempted to induce an abortion, resulting in the severe injuries she sustained.

The situation remains extremely grave, and the medical staff is working tirelessly to provide the necessary care and support required for her recovery.

ALSO READ: