A 50-year-old man named Moses Yakubu has been apprehended by the police after causing severe machete injuries to his wife in Akyem Pankese, located in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

The victim, a 37-year-old private school teacher named Madam Paulina, is currently in critical condition due to the assault.

Although both individuals hail from the Northern part of Ghana, they have resided in Akyem Pankese for the past fifteen years with their three children.

Recent developments in their marriage led to the husband expressing his desire for a divorce, resulting in his eviction from their shared home.

Reports suggest that Moses Yakubu had previously issued threats to harm his wife, leading to his arrest for such threats.

The situation escalated further when he demanded a portion of the funeral donations Madam Paulina had received from sympathizers during her father’s burial.

Madam Paulina refused to hand over the money, explaining that it was allocated for the children’s education fees and other essential expenses.

This disagreement sparked a heated argument between them. Subsequently, the suspect lay in wait and ambushed his wife as she returned home from the farm.

In a brutal attack, he repeatedly slashed her face, head, and arms with a machete before fleeing the scene.

Shortly afterward, a manhunt ensued, resulting in the successful arrest of Moses Yakubu from his hiding place.

The victim’s critical condition emphasizes the severity of the assault and the urgent need for justice to be served.

