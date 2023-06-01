Education Technical Programme Manager in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region, Andrew Ofosu-Dankyi, has advised parents against imposing their career choices on their children.

He emphasised the importance of allowing children to make decisions based on their own strengths and interests.

Mr Ofosu-Dankyi believes that just because a particular career runs in a family doesn’t mean that every child should be expected to follow that path.

Instead, he encourages parents to identify their child’s interests and talents and support them in developing those areas.

These remarks were made during a Career Day event organised by the Krachi-Nkwanta Cluster of World Vision Ghana.

The event aimed to expose pupils from Monkra, M/A Osramanae, Kuakuae, and Abujuro M/A basic schools in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region to various career options. The theme for the day was ‘Exploring Future Young Children.’

The pupils enthusiastically participated by dressing up in the attire of their desired professions, ranging from doctors, nurses, police officers, military personnel, lawyers, to judges.

Brako Sasu, the education and life skills project officer at World Vision Ghana, also spoke about the importance of introducing career professional courses as a subject in schools.

He appealed to the government and the Ghana Education Service to consider the initiative, as it would help children make informed decisions about their future career opportunities.

He expressed concerns about the increasing unemployment rate, attributing it in part to parents imposing career choices on their children against their will.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Krachi West, Emmanuel Jalulah Kajal, on his part advised both children and parents to consider individual interests rather than simply following the choices made by friends.

ALSO READ: