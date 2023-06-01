All 87 illegal miners who invaded an underground pit of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine have been rescued and handed over to the police.

They include 16 others who were arrested in their fresh attempt to enter the underground mine pit in the middle of the melee.

Media reports on Monday suggested over 300 illegal miners trapped in an abandoned underground mining pit were in danger, having gone several hours without food and other essentials.

JoyNews’ checks, however revealed that the illegal miners were not trapped but had declined to use alternative access routes for fear of being arrested.

Ohemeng Tawiah of our Security Desk who has pitched camp at Obuasi has more in the following report: