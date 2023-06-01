Gospel singer-songwriter Diana Hopeson has rebuked Christian individuals and organisations who engage in loud and noisy religious activities, especially prayers, which disturb their neighbours.

Ms Hopeson spoke on Class Media Group’s (CMG) N0.1 FM, 105.3, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Host of the N0.1 Live Worship programme, Apostle Bismark Owusu, had asked her if it is becoming of a Christian to react to criticism.

She first noted that in the face of criticism, her inspiration is Jesus Christ, the founder of the Christian faith, who was no stranger to harsh criticism at the hands of the religious leaders of his day.

Thereafter, the Meyi Yehowa Aye hitmaker mentioned that unlike the “Scribes, Pharisees and others of Israel’s clergy” who would “wear long attention-seeking [religious] garments” and “pray in public [during the day’s busy activities] for everybody to see,” Jesus would rather “rise at dawn and go to a place where he would not disturb and rouse people’s attention.”

She said this is quality Christian attitude.

“Those of us who are in the habit of praying noisily to disturb the peace and quiet of others, let’s learn from this. It was not the habit of Jesus,” she said.

Diana Hopeson clarified that she is not exactly against boisterous prayer by pointing to Jesus having “a secret place” where “somersaulting and any other things could be done – it’s between you and your God”.

“Prayer is intimate to you and your God,” she instructed.

The Reggae song Rainbow God’s Covenant is Diana Hopeson’s latest offering, released on Friday, July 15, 2022.

