Two members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Assin North constituency, Charles Opoku and Fredrick Freeman Kyei, have acquired nomination forms to participate in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries that will precede the by-election.

The nomination form was sold for Ghc3000.00, while the filing fee amounts to Ghc35,000.00.

In an interview with Adom News, Anita Love Obo, the NPP Central Regional representative at the Assin North party office, who also serves as the Ewutu Senya East MCE, provided details about the process of the primaries.

