There is bad news for the Members of Parliament (MP) calling for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta following the closure of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.

This is because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has no intention to relieve his trusted Minister of Finance off his post.

Former New Juaben North Chairman

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

In November 2022, some 98 NPP MPs demanded the immediate removal of the Finance Minister accusing him of economic mismanagement.

They went ahead to petition the President to either remove him or face a boycott in Parliament.

After a meeting, they acceded to President Akufo-Addo’s appeal to allow Mr Ken Ofori-Atta to stay in office till after the IMF negotiation is done.

Days after the deal was sealed, MP for Subin constituency, Eugene Boakye Antwi reminded President Akufo-Addo of his promise.

But Mr Boateng-Agyemang stated unequivocally that no MP has the right to blackmail President Akufo-Addo to sack the Finance Minister.

Given the efforts being made to resuscitate the economy, he maintained that Mr Ofori-Atta is the only one with the magic wand to turn things around.

The former New Juaben North Chairman claimed majority of the MPs now subscribe to his position to allow the Finance Minister to stay at post.

To those who are bent on the agenda to sack Mr Ofori-Atta, Mr Boateng-Agyemang said their agenda has failed.

“If you have your agenda, go and practice in your constituency,” he fumed.

However, former Member of Parliament for Adentan constituency, Kojo Adu-Asare was on the side of the NPP MPs.

In his view, the Finance Minister has nothing good to offer after ‘collapsing’ the economy.

“There is no reason why our President should retain this man. All the economic indices are in the wrong direction. If the President wants a good name for his government, he will change him,” Mr Adu-Asare added.