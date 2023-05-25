The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has denied putting out any advertisement for recruitment.

According to EOCO, all recruitment offers into the office that are being peddled online are fake and “EOCO shall not be responsible or liable in any way for claims, losses or liabilities.”

It further stressed that it does not engage the services of third parties in its recruitment process, thus, warning the general public to be wary of such advertisements.

“We, therefore, advise the general public not to heed to, or pay monies to any individual or group of persons with the view of facilitating recruitment into the Office,” EOCO said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, it says it is on the heels of the perpetrators of such fake advertisements and persons found culpable will be arrested and prosecuted.