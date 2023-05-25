Some parts of the Greater Accra Region are expected to experience a power outage on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in a press statement Wednesday announced that it is undertaking planned maintenance on Thursday which will affect power flow to some areas.

The outage is expected to last from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” the power distributor added.

The areas to be affected include Katamanso Police land, ECG quarters, Paradise Estate, Sweden Medical Centre, Amanfrom, Ashieyie Reservoir, Adom Gate, Ashieyie Fulani, Tetegu, White cross, Sampa Valley and surrounding areas.

Below is the full statement: