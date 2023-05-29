In a turn of events, a woman claiming to be the late Ghanaian singer Ebony Reigns, whose real name was Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, has emerged at her own grave, asserting that she has possessed another individual and returned to her earthly existence.

Despite her intentions to coexist peacefully, the mysterious lady has encountered fear and avoidance from people around her.

A video posted on Instagram by Ghpage_tv captured the young lady, donning a black dress adorned with cowries around her neck, sitting atop the resting place of Ebony.

Bearing a striking resemblance to the acclaimed artiste, who had numerous lookalikes emerge on social media following her tragic demise, the enigmatic figure pleaded with the public to accept her reappearance after her life was cut short in a harrowing accident on February 8, 2018.

When queried about her presence at Ebony’s grave by a voice in the background, the woman responded, “I am Ebony; I don’t understand why people are struggling to believe me. I have returned to Earth, but everyone is fleeing from me. My father has distanced himself, the entire world is evading me, and even you might flee if I attempt to approach you.”

“I now possess a new body, enabling my return to Earth,” she added cryptically, providing a possible explanation for her otherworldly revival.

The lady’s claims and her resemblance to Ebony Reigns have left many baffled, generating a whirlwind of speculation and intrigue.

