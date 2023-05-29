Songstress Stephanie Benson has shared some secrets to sustainable marriage in a post where she revealed she has never cheated on her husband.

In their 34 years of marriage, Stephanie said she has never looked the way of another man, yet alone sharing a bed with them.

She revealed in a live discussion with her fans that she has been smitten ever since she met her American partner, John Benson, as he is the only one who can handle her level of goofiness.

On why she is loyal to a fault, she revealed that her partner makes conscious effort to show her intentional love.

“John knows how to woo a woman. When a man gets up early to make you breakfast, when he calls you before coming home or comes home one hour early just because he misses you; that’s what John has been doing all these years. He knows how to get my attention, makes me want him. He makes me feel like I wanna be there, he is the reason I am playful and happy,” she said with a blush.

Despite the wild and luxurious advances that have been made towards her, Stephanie said John remains her ultimate choice and she sees him as her trophy.

According to her, her husband trusts her to the extent that he reads messages of the expensive offers thrown at her, and they laugh it off.

The icing on the cake for her is not his wealth, but their sexual connection and constant intercourse even after five children.

On what has kept the fire of their love burning, she listed peace, understanding, commitment and communication.

“Let’s not let our minds get carried away. Instead of making assumptions, have a chat. Make your man feel welcome when he comes home. When your partner is not in a good mood, that’s okay, let it be. Follow your instincts when it alerts you about your partner. Never fail to address your issues immediately; don’t let air over it, ask strictly but don’t go attacking. Be a great listener and learn to forgive and let go. To eliminate quarrels, be calm and rational,” she tipped.

