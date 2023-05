The Ghana Police Service has reportedly rescued a missing 13-year-old boy who was found tied to a tree in a plantation.

This unfortunate incident happened at Drobo, the capital of Jaman South municipality, Bono Region.

The boy was rescued on Sunday, May 28, and is currently receiving medical treatment at St. Mary’s Hospital at Drobo.

It is suspected that the boy was kidnapped by some unknown persons. Meanwhile, the police have mounted a manhunt for the suspects.