Caterers under the School Feeding Programme have vowed not to cook for the school children until monies owed them are paid.

The caterers insist they will not be moved by empty promises this time.

Kwaku Amedume, the spokesman for the caterers, in a media interview said they have been taken for granted for far too long.

According to him, they have gone through all the necessary paperwork but they have still not been paid.

“That has always been the story we have been hearing for the past two years; we are organising some money, we are going to release some funding, we should bring our names, we should meet at 10 o’clock.

“We have gone through all these processes and promises, and we are still where we are for the past two years. So I don’t think it is enough to just conclude that we are satisfied. Until we have our money in our hands, we don’t trust that this money will be paid to us.”

The caterers declared a national strike on April 27, over government’s failure to pay them their arrears and increase the amount paid per child from 97 pesewas to GH¢3.50.

According to the National Organiser of the School Feeding Association, Kwame Amankwaah, the caterers will only return to the kitchen after the government agrees to increase the amount per child.

