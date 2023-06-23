The leadership of the Ghana School Feeding Caterers’ Association has asked all members of the association to resume work effective Tuesday, when basic schools across the country reopen.

“Let me officially announce that the nationwide strike embarked upon by our caterers across the entire country has now been called off,” President of the Association, Mrs Charlotte Ashiakie Asante, announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

“We entreat all our caterers to go back to work when school re-opens next week. We sincerely apologise to all our beneficiary school children, teachers and parents for any inconveniences caused by our long strike, which was beyond our control.”

The caterers declared strike months ago to press home their demand for increment in the feeding grant, payment of arrears among others.

But following series of fruitful engagements the caterers Association had with the management of the Ghana School Feeding Programme led by the National Coordinator Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah, and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, led by the sector Minister Lariba Zuweira Abudu, her deputy and the Chief Director, the Association has decided to call off the strike.

Mrs Asante enumerated a number of positive results achieved by the engagements including: payment of 3rd term of 2022 arrears; gathering of data on all other outstanding arrears for payment; increment of feeding grant; ongoing talks with the World Bank to come on board to support caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Programme; and nationwide re-engagement of existing caterers.

Meanwhile, Mrs Asante has served notice that caterers of the feeding programme still stand by their earlier demand for GH¢3 increment in the feeding grant as opposed to the government’s proposed GH¢1.20.

“It is our demand that the government would facilitate the necessary processes to still increase the amount from the proposed Ghc.1.20 to three Ghana cedis, considering the prevailing cost of items on the market,” she stressed.

She reminded caterers and the general public at large that there is only one recognised caterer association, and therefore rallied all to be united under it for their common goal.

“The National Executive would like to strongly admonish all caterers to henceforth desist from spreading falsehood and using the media for wrong purposes or as a tool to denigrate the Programme, instead of using dialogue and the acceptable rules of engagement,” she asserted.

She also appealed to the Gender Minister to as soon as possible implement her planned nationwide engagement with the caterers in the various regions to know their challenges to enable her to address them on time.