Renowned Kumawood actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy, Samuel Yaw Dabo, has made the decision to return to his home country of Ghana following an extended stay in Europe.

A video shared on Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix’s Instagram page captured the comical moment when Dabo found himself slightly lost on his way to the airport in Paris, France. In the footage, Dabo can be seen clutching his luggage as he searches for the correct path to his departing flight.

Fortunately, an airport attendant noticed his confusion and kindly directed Dabo to the correct lane. However, in true comedic fashion, Dabo’s energetic response was to sprint in a hilarious manner, still gripping onto his luggage tightly.

This amusing scene prompted a wave of laughter among netizens, who flooded the comment section of the video with their amusement.

During his time in Europe, Dabo embarked on an extensive tour, visiting various countries and cities. One of the highlights was his interview with the popular Spanish sports media outlet, Marca, which contributed to his rising fame.