Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, has endorsed the candidature of former Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen as the next New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

According to him, his theme ‘Aduru Wo So’ meaning ‘it’s your turn’ is not about he being one of the leading members of the NPP but because he has been ordained by God to lead the party and Ghana at large.

“Mr Kyerematen has contributed immensely in the trade and industry sector, NPP cannot go to campaign for the 2024 elections without mentioning successful policies like 1D1F and others that were under his ministry.

“It is his turn to lead the party because God has ordained him to lead Ghana. Alan John Kojo Kyerematen is NPP’s surest bet leading to 2024 elections. Ghana needs a new face and fresh idea,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Reacting to a kind gesture by some market queen mothers picking the nomination form for Alan Cash as he is popularly known, Mr Ansah said it is proof of the good work the former minister did while in office.

Some market queen mothers on May 31, 2023, picked up the presidential nomination forms for Mr Kyerematen at the party headquarters in Accra.

This gesture was to show gratitude for Mr Kyerematen’s unwavering support during his tenure as minister.

The NPP is scheduled to elect its flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections in November.

