Ghanaian media personality and founder of Rhytms on the Da Runway, Kofi Okyere Darko has written a poem for former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

The poem by KOD as he is popularly called is to spur on Mr. Kyerematen who will be contesting the 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate.

Here is the poem:

For my friend Hon. Allan Kyeremateng on his new journey.

In gardens kissed by morning’s gentle light,

A butterfly emerges, takes its flight.

From cocoon’s cradle, it breaks free, anew,

Embarking on a journey bright and true.

With fragile wings, it flutters through the air,

A symbol of rebirth, a sight so fair.

Its colors dance like rainbows in the sky,

As it explores, so graceful, so high.

The world unfolds, a canvas for its dreams,

In every petal and in crystal streams.

Each flower’s nectar, a sweet, tempting call,

Invites the butterfly to savor all.

So, let us learn from this winged friend’s grace,

As we begin our journey, find our place.

Like butterflies, we too can start anew,

In every dawn, our dreams can take their cue.

With courage, spread your wings, embrace the chance,

To change, to grow, to join the cosmic dance.

For life’s a journey, full of wonder’s gleam,

Just like a butterfly in morning’s dream.

KOD posted his poem on his Facebook page has got social media buzzing with many sharing their views on his comment section.

Kafui Coffie wrote: That’s poetry that I can relate. It’s so beautiful like a butterfly.

In the words of SO Justice, “Butterflies also symbolize rebirth, hope, and bravery. Seeing one is a sign that positive change is transpiring, and brave forces are watching over you and ensuring graceful transitions. The butterfly encourages you to flow through your transformation with confidence”.

For Kweku Aboagye, he believes butterflies are easy preys for lizards. “Very impressive but, butterflies don’t live long,” Kofi Antwi-Boasiako wrote.