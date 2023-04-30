The Greater Accra version of the ‘Aduru Wo So’ Walk in support of the flagbearer aspirations of former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, came off successfully on Saturday.

The overflowing numbers of party supporters walked enthusiastically through some of the principal streets of Accra chanting the virtues of Mr Kyerematen aka Alan Cash amidst singing and dancing.

Accompanied by his wife, Patricia, Alan Cash, as he is popularly called, led the 19-kilometre march from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Mantse Agbona at James Town where it ended.

Addressing the crowd at the Mantse Agbona, Mr Kyerematen said his “Great Transformational Plan (GTP) was aimed at the fundamental upliftment in the fortunes of the country.

“Through re-engineered economic, technological and agricultural paradigms, GTP is aimed at sustained growth and prosperity of the country. It is aimed at adopting cutting-edge technologies in all facets of productivity for maximum output for the good of the people”, he added.

Mr Kyerematen said his tours throughout the regions have shown massive support for his candidacy as flagbearer of the NPP as many see him as the surest bet to ‘break the eight’ and win victory for the party in 2024.

He commended party members in Greater Accra for their massive turnout and show of support, urging the delegates among them to ensure his victory in the primaries since that was the only way the party could retain power.

Prominent party members present were Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfrom MP, Sly Tetteh, former Attorney General, Ayikoi Otoo, Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkora, Anyaa-Sowutuom MP, Adomako Kissi, former MP for Kpone-Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye and Alan Kyeremateng’s spokesperson, Nana Ohene Ntow.

Others included spokesperson for Alan Kyeremanten’s campaign team, Yaw Buaben, former Tourism Minister, Catherine Afeku, Richard Nyamah, former party officials and former ministers of state.