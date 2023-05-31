Former Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, received a show of support as a group of Market Queens took the initiative to pick up nomination forms on his behalf for the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential elections.

The Market Queens expressed their gratitude towards Mr. Kyeremanten for his unwavering support in their lives during his tenure as Trade Minister.

In recognition of his efforts, they decided to rally behind him and contribute towards his bid for the NPP’s flagbearership.

“We hold Alan in high regard because he has consistently shown his dedication to the welfare of traders. He has been a tremendous help to us, and as a token of appreciation, we pledged our support to him if he chooses to run for the flagbearership. We pooled our resources, deposited the funds in the bank, obtained the necessary receipt, and now we are here to purchase the nomination forms on his behalf because we have full confidence in his leadership,” one of the Market Queens stated in an interview.

The NPP is scheduled to elect its flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections in November.

As of now, a total of 11 candidates have declared their intention to vie for the position.

Below are some photos:

Market Queens pick nomination forms for Alan

