The Black Princesses of Ghana have reached the final of the WAFA Zone B U20 Championship.

The maiden edition of the U20 Girls tournament is being hosted by Ghana with Kumasi as the host city.

Ghana’s U-20 female side locked horns with their counterpart from Burkina Faso in the semi-finals at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Burkina Faso equalised after just four minutes of the first half to take the lead.

With the host nation pegged behind, it gingered the side to up the tempo of the game in a bid to turn things around.

Fortunately, for the Black Princesses, the team had the quality to complete a 3-1 comeback win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Goals from Stella Nyamekye, Success Ameyaa, and Faiza Seidu ensured that Ghana secured the win to advance to the finals of the WAFU Zone B U20 Girls Cup of Nations tournament.

The Black Princesses will face the winner of the semi-final game between Nigeria and Benin.