Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, will pick his nomination forms for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP)’s flagbearership contest today, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

According to sources, a delegation will pick up the forms on his behalf at the party’s headquarters.

The NPP will elect its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections in November and so far 11 aspirants have declared their intention to contest for the position.

However, since Friday, May 26 when nominations opened, seven persons have so far picked the nomination forms which cost GH¢50,000.

These include Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, a former General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afryie Akoto, Energy Analyst, Kwadwo Poku.

Meanwhile, the filing fee has been pegged at GH¢300,000.