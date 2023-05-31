Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of the late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, has sparked a passionate debate after sharing a video of herself dancing to Davido’s popular song “Unavailable.”

The video quickly went viral, leading to a mixed response from Ghanaians. Some expressed surprise and concern about the timing of her actions, considering her husband’s recent passing.

While some viewers commended Marie-Claire for her vibrant energy and her embrace of life, others believed that her behaviour was inappropriate, considering the relatively short time since her husband’s tragic death.

These individuals felt that she should have demonstrated more restraint and respect for her late husband’s memory, following Ghanaian cultural norms.

However, there were also people who defended Marie-Claire, pointing out the importance of considering cultural differences when evaluating her behaviour.

ALSO READ: