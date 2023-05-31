Late Ghanaian writer, poet and Pan-Africanist, Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo, reiterated her staunch condemnation of racial abuse and injustice against Africans in an interview from 1987.

Prof. Aidoo, who passed away today, May 31, has long been recognised for her unwavering commitment to fighting systemic racism throughout her lifetime.

In the interview conducted by a French media outlet, Prof. Aidoo passionately expressed her concerns regarding the ongoing exploitation of Africa by the Western world. She drew attention to the valuable contributions made by Africans to the global economy through the exportation of resources such as cocoa, timber, gold, diamonds, and platinum.

Despite Africa’s significant role in supplying these commodities, Prof. Aidoo lamented the lack of fair and equitable compensation received by the continent.

“Since we met you people, 500 years ago, now look at us. We’ve given everything, you are still taking. I mean where will the whole Western world be without, us, Africans? Our cocoa, timber, gold, diamond, platinum, etc. everything you have is us. I am not saying it, it’s a fact and in return for all these what have we got? Nothing,” she told the journalist.

Throughout her illustrious career, Prof. Aidoo consistently championed the cause of Africa and its people. She dedicated her literary work and activism to shedding light on the injustices faced by Africans, both on the continent and in the diaspora. Her writings reflected a deep understanding of the historical context and systemic factors that perpetuate racial inequality and exploitation.

As a Pan-Africanist, Prof. Aidoo believed in the unity and liberation of African nations. She emphasized the importance of Africans reclaiming their agency and challenging the narratives that perpetuate Africa’s marginalization. Through her powerful words and influential writings, she inspired generations to confront racial abuse and demand justice for Africa and its people.

The resurfaced interview serves as a poignant reminder of Prof. Aidoo’s indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to the fight against racism. Her legacy as a writer and Pan-Africanist will continue to resonate, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps and advocate for a more equitable and just world.

Today, as we mourn the loss of Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo, we also celebrate her profound impact and honor her memory by continuing the fight against racial abuse and injustice.

Her words will forever serve as a guiding light, urging us to challenge the status quo and work towards a future where all Africans are treated with dignity, respect, and equality.