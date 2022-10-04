The Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, on Monday paid a visit to the national officers and staff of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the headquarters, Asylum Down.

This visit forms part of the initiative introduced by the current executives, dubbed Party-Government Engagements.

It is meant to bridge the gap between appointees and party officers in the Party’s quest to mobilise its rank and file for a third consecutive electoral victory in 2024.

Dr Agyemang, who was accompanied by Richard Gyamfi, Head of International Relations and Partnership, interacted with the National Organiser; Henry Nana Boakye; Deputy General Secretary, Dr Antoinette Tsibu-Darko; Director of Finance and Administration, William Amoah; Director of Research and Elections, Evans Nimako; Deputy Director of Research, Dr Nyame Baafi, among others.

Nana Boakye on behalf of the officers thanked Dr Agyemang for the visit and commended him for transforming the Scholarship Secretariat through the successful rollout of many interventions.

This he noted included the digitisation of the scholarship application process, decentralisation of the scholarship award process to the various Districts, among others.

He also commended Dr Kingsley for doing an excellent job in widening the scholarship net and implored him to do more to increase scholarship opportunities for the nation’s youth and members of TESCON in particular.

Nana Boakye, however, urged the Registrar to take immediate steps to address the legitimate concerns of beneficiaries of government scholarships such as undue delay in the release of scholarship subventions.

On his part, Dr Agyemang assured the party leadership that his outfit was committed to collaborating with the Party and all relevant stakeholders in the discharge of their mandate of administering government scholarships both locally and abroad.