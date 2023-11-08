Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday, paid a courtesy call on the national executives and staff at the party headquarters at Asylum Down, Accra.

This was his first official visit to engage the national leadership following his election last Saturday.

In his welcome address, the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, praised Dr Bawumia and his entourage for their prompt visit.

He assured that, the NPP leadership would work hand-in-hand with all stakeholders to secure a historic victory in 2024.

Dr Bawumia also thanked the leadership for the warm reception and praised them for their sacrifice towards the successful organisation and conduct of the election which he noted, has been described by all and sundry as transparent, free and fair.

He assured that as leader of the party, he would serve as a father to all stakeholders regardless of class, religion, identity and place of origin.

Dr. bawumia also noted that, he was excited about working with all stakeholders of the party and pledged to urgently engage other aspirants of the party’s presidential primaries.

Dr. Bawumia added that, he will at all times be opened to the opinions, advice and suggestions of all stakeholders as he seeks to rally the rank and file for victory.

The Vice President pledged that his office would be accessible to all party members and also collaborate with the headquarters of the Party, which he remarked, serves as the engine of the NPP.

The National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim,on his part reiterated the need for unity and collaboration amongst all stakeholders of the Party.

National officers in attendance were National First Vice Chairman; Danquah Smith Buttey National Second Vice Chairperson; Madam Rita Asobayire, National Third Vice Chairperson; Alhaji Masawudu Osman, National Treasurer; Dr. Charles Dwamena;

Others were National Organiser; Henry Nana Boakye, National Women’s Organiser; Kate Gyamfua, National Youth Organiser; Salam Mustapha and National Nasara Coordinator; Alhaji Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa;

The meeting was also graced by Haruna Mohammed; Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Antoinette Tsibu-Darko; Deputy General Secretary, Joseph Nganiba Kwayaja; Deputy National Organiser, Mr. Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei; Deputy National Organiser, and Jay Nii Amahtey Hyde; Deputy National Youth Organiser.

The rest were Sandra Sarkodee-Addo; Deputy National Youth Organiser, Hajia Safia Mohammed, Deputy National Women’s Organiser, Miss Miriam Awurama Duah; Deputy National Women’s Organiser, Mr. Abdul Taric Bonsu; Deputy Nasara Coordinator, Hajia Ayesha Yussif; Deputy National Nasara Coordinator,

Also in attendance were William Yamoah; Director for Finance and Administration, Richard Ahiagbah; Director for Communications, Dr. Ernest Owusu-Kumih; Director for Research, Evans Nimako; Director for Elections, Gary Nimako Marfo; Director for Legal Affairs and Kwadwo Afari, Director for Protocol.

Dr. Bawumia was accompanied Fred Oware, Dr. Augestine Blay, Sammi Awuku and Anthony Abayifa Karbo.

