The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken on some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members for making religion-based accusations against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, has said the name calling must ceased and be condemned in no uncertain terms.

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, recently referred to the NPP flagbearer as a “religious prostitute,”.

He alleged that, the Vice President’s association with both churches and mosques is purely for political advantage.

Expressing his displeasure on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Ahiagbah said some NDC members have also decided to join the name calling.

He cited Legal and Communications team member, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo and the Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC for joining the bandwagon.

According to Mr Ahiagbah, this act if not stopped will spell doom for the country, hence, the NDC should be called to order.

“I get angry when I talk about this matter but it seems it is a new song the NDC is now singing. We must make it clear to them that it can spell doom because being tolerant doesn’t mean you don’t appreciate your own values.

It is to promote peaceful co-existence and that is why Ghana is the envy of some countries. If we don’t stop, it won’t end well for us. We can play with certain things but there are limits,” he warned.

A visibly angry Ahiagbah noted there are times some NDC members who are Christians are seen in the Mosque and with Imams.

He therefore questioned, “Does it make them religious prostitutes, they are just bringing division.”

ALSO READ: