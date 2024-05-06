The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged all eligible Ghanaians to take part in the voter registration exercise when the Electoral Commission (EC) begins.

The party has said the full participation in the exercise will be a step towards the rescue mission in the 2024 election.

The Director of Elections and IT, Dr Edward Omane Boamah made the clarion in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, on Monday.

The former Communication Minister envisions that, this collective effort will provide the NDC with the opportunity to reset the country on the path of recovery and progress.

“The NDC is prepared to effectively monitor this process. We have trained our agents and I can say we are even more ready than the EC. God will show himself strong and His Excellency John Mahama will win the 2024 election to bring the desired change Ghanaians need since NPP has failed to recognise our plight, particularly the power crisis,” he stated.

Dr. Omane Boamah, however, cautioned against double registration and the use of national security operatives at the registration centres, stating the Police must be allowed to do their jobs.

The EC will from Tuesday, May 7 commenced the 27-day exercise expected to end on May 27 at all 268 district offices.

The registration exercise is to afford Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 since the last registration in 2020 and others who were more than 18 years old but for various reasons could not register.