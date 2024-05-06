The Ghana Education Service (GES) has granted permission to Senior High School (SHS) students who have attained 18 and above to go home and partake in the voter registration exercise.

The students have been granted four days off from campus, effective Tuesday, May 7 to Friday, May 10, 2024.

The decision, according to GES, is in line with the constitutional right of all Ghanaian citizens to exercise their franchise.

In light of this, GES in a statement, has directed Regional Directors of Education to communicate the information to all Heads of Second Cycle Institutions within their jurisdiction.

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday, May 7 commenced the 27-day exercise expected to end on May 27 at all 268 district offices.

The registration exercise is to afford Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 since the last registration in 2020 and others who were more than 18 years old but for various reasons could not register.

Below is the statement: