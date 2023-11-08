Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has slammed Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, for making religion-based accusations against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Sam George recently referred to Bawumia as a “religious prostitute,” alleging that he publicly associates with both churches and mosques purely for political advantage. These comments were made during on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on November 7.

In response to Sam George’s remarks, Koku Anyidoho took to Twitter to express his disapproval, emphasizing that it is not Sam George’s role to judge someone’s religious beliefs.

“Let Sam George go and burn the sea. If he likes, he can insult all the men of God; it won’t automatically make his candidate President. Ghana belongs to all Ghanaians, not just a select few narrow-minded individuals” he stated.

Mr. Anyidoho also questioned Sam George’s credibility in determining someone’s religious affiliation and brought up the issue of former President John Mahama’s actions related to religious matters during his term.

He pointed out that, there is no religious doctrine that prohibits individuals from visiting or worshipping in both Christian and Muslim places of worship, even if they identify with one faith.

Check out his tweets:

I expect John Mahama to do the appropriate thing & distance himself from the extremely offensive religious war started by Sam George – especially insulting the integrity of the Church of Pentecost. Per the sick logic of Sam George, he is NOT a Christian; he is a Pharisee. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) November 8, 2023

Trinity Theological Seminary is having its 78th Graduation Ceremony on 11/11/23 and Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, is the Guest of Honour. Let Sam George go and insult the whole Governing Council of Trinity for inviting Mustapha Hamid. Gross ignorance laced with repugnant arrogance. pic.twitter.com/qDtMVLq7oR — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) November 8, 2023

Let Sam George go and burn the sea. If he likes he can insult all the men of God it won’t make his candidate become President automatically. Ghana 🇬🇭 belongs to all shades of Ghanaians and not only some pea-brained Ghanaians. pic.twitter.com/yYyCGv6z2j — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) November 7, 2023

Since Sam George has decided to own God & determine who is a Christian or not, I ask; why did his supposed Christian, John Mahama, consciously disband all the prayer groups in the Castle & also cancelled the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving instituted by President Mills? — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) November 7, 2023