Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has slammed Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, for making religion-based accusations against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Sam George recently referred to Bawumia as a “religious prostitute,” alleging that he publicly associates with both churches and mosques purely for political advantage. These comments were made during on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on November 7.

In response to Sam George’s remarks, Koku Anyidoho took to Twitter to express his disapproval, emphasizing that it is not Sam George’s role to judge someone’s religious beliefs.

“Let Sam George go and burn the sea. If he likes, he can insult all the men of God; it won’t automatically make his candidate President. Ghana belongs to all Ghanaians, not just a select few narrow-minded individuals” he stated.

Mr. Anyidoho also questioned Sam George’s credibility in determining someone’s religious affiliation and brought up the issue of former President John Mahama’s actions related to religious matters during his term.

He pointed out that, there is no religious doctrine that prohibits individuals from visiting or worshipping in both Christian and Muslim places of worship, even if they identify with one faith.

