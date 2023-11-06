The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has pledged its support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia following his victory in the presidential election.

A statement signed by the National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, said Dr. Bawumia’s triumph marks the beginning of a new era for the NPP.

They further affirmed their commitment to stand behind him in achieving his objectives for the party and the nation at large.

“The national youth wing wishes to congratulate the new flagbearer and pledge our full support for him just like his other contenders have. We are excited by his understanding of the many challenges facing the youth of this great country of ours and his vision to tackle them.

“The national youth wing is fully ready to help achieve these goals and aspirations for the betterment of our young generation,” it read.

Certified election results revealed that Dr Bawumia secured 61.43% of the votes, with Mr Agyapong as his closest competitor, garnering 37.41%. Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Addai-Nimoh received 1,459 and 731 votes, respectively.

A total of 192,446 delegates participated in the presidential primary, with a turnout of 94.63%. While Dr Bawumia’s victory was expected, he fell short of the 80% target set by his campaign team.

The 2024 election is anticipated to be highly competitive, with both Dr Bawumia and former President Mahama considered formidable candidates.

The outcome will depend on several factors, including the state of the economy, campaign strategies, and voter turnout.

ALSO READ: