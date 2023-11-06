The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) is delighted to announce the Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation, AGRA, Ecobank, Flutterwave and Jasiri as proud Sponsors of the 9th edition of the AWIEF Conference and Awards.

The AWIEF2023 Conference and Awards will take place on 9 and 10 November 2023 at the Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda, in partnership with the Rwanda Ministry of ICT and Innovation, Private Sector Federation (PSF) Rwanda – Specialized Cluster, and Rwanda Convention Bureau.

Under the theme “Leveraging the Power of the Digital Economy: Innovate, Redefine, Empower”, AWIEF2023 will serve as a dynamic platform for promoting inclusiveness, partnerships, and private sector growth in the digital economy.

Our Sponsors’ support is a testament to their commitment to advancing the vision of AWIEF of an inclusive and thriving Africa where women-owned businesses are empowered to create and grow high-impact and sustainable businesses, contributing to increasing the continent’s GDP and economic growth.

The AWIEF Conference is renowned as Africa’s premier entrepreneurship event, bringing together thought leaders, policymakers, development partners, and stakeholders. Over two days, attendees can engage in impactful discussions from a stellar line-up of more than 60 global speakers, attend workshops and masterclasses, explore a multi-sector exhibition, and take advantage of numerous networking opportunities.

The conference will culminate in the 2023 AWIEF Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner on 9 November, with Ecobank as a Category Sponsor.

Strategic Partners for AWIEF2023 are RwandAir, Business Professional Network (BPN) Rwanda, Medical Women’s International Association, Rwanda Mountain Tea, African Leadership University, and Alpha Entertainment.

AWIEF2023 Media Partners are APO Group (Principal Partner and Official Newswire), Mail&Guardian, Financial Nigeria, ANA, Africa.com, BizCommunity, Bella Naija, Media Xpose and Glass House PR.

Join us at AWIEF2023 to foster the growth and advancement of entrepreneurship in Africa. Tickets for the AWIEF2023 Conference and Awards are available at: https://apo-opa.info/3JHKUem

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF).

For enquiries:

Riana Andrews

info@awieforum.org