The Electoral Commission (EC) will hold a by-election to elect a new member of Parliament for Assin North in the Central region on June 27, 2023.

The EC which made this known in a press statement issued on Wednesday May 31 and signed by its chairperson, Jean Mensa.

The Commission will receive nominations from prospective candidates from June 12 to June 14 at the Assin North District Office of the EC.

The by-election became necessary after the Supreme Court declared the election of Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin North Constituency, as unconstitutional.

As a result, Parliament was ordered to remove his name as a sitting MP.

On Monday, May 29, Parliament officially notified the EC of the vacant seat, paving the way for an upcoming by-election.

Accordingly, the EC has set a date for the by-election.

Below is the full statement

