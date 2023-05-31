The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commenced the nomination process for its parliamentary primaries in the Assin North Constituency by-election.

This decision was made during the Party’s Steering Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

In a statement issued by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP, it was announced that nominations would be open until June 1.

The election to determine the parliamentary candidate will take place on Wednesday, June 7.

The Party has also established comprehensive rules and regulations to govern the elections, and these will be made available to all stakeholders.

The statement indicated that the Nomination Form can be obtained from the Constituency Party Office.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court declared the election of Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin North Constituency, as unconstitutional.

As a result, Parliament was ordered to remove his name as a sitting MP.

On Monday, May 29, Parliament officially notified the Electoral Commission of the vacant seat, paving the way for an upcoming by-election.

The date for the by-election is yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: