The government has faced strong criticism from OccupyGhana, a pressure group, for yielding to the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and introducing the Public Officers Act.

The group expressed disappointment with the government’s initial reluctance to enact the Act despite their earlier demands.

OccupygGhana claimed that they had exerted pressure on the government to pass the Act, but their pleas had been ignored.

In a letter addressed to the Cabinet on May 30, they stated that they still supported the passage of the Act.

“We have mixed feelings as we observe the government, which previously disregarded our concerns, now compelled to return to the discussion table. However, we want to clarify that this change of heart is not due to the activism of concerned citizens but rather the dire economic situation of Ghana and the IMF’s demands,” OccupyGhana expressed.

They reassured the government of their readiness to assist the Cabinet in reevaluating the draft Bill, granting approval, and subsequently sending it to parliament for debate and implementation.

OccupyGhana emphasized that the enactment of this Act would effectively regulate the behavior of public officers.

They pledged their support to help the government successfully pass the legislation.

“We firmly believe that enshrining this Bill into law will significantly enhance the regulation of public officers’ conduct and fulfill the government’s recent commitment to the IMF. The Act is expected to address the existing flaws in the assets declaration system, bolster organizational and legal frameworks for combating corruption, and promote accountability and integrity,” OccupyGhana affirmed.