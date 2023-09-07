Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs is blaming the campaign team of Alan Kyerematen for his failed presidential ambition.

According to him, they failed to market the former Trade Minister to the party especially the grassroots.

“Alan Kyerematen never had a campaign team, so he had no base. Who are the people on his campaign team? Alan should be aware of this. All the people on his team don’t resonate with the grassroots. If you have a good team, they win elections for you,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Mr Jacobs explained that, the former Trade Minister should have taken his political ambition seriously after the party came to power in 2016.

“After NPP won in 2016, and he [Alan] was appointed as Minister for Trade and Industry in 2017, he should have put his political ambition at play. He should have formed a very powerful team and built an empire that would support his campaign. I don’t think he did that” he added.

