The Tema Motorway Bridge that connects Community 18 to Borteyman will be closed to traffic from Sunday, September 10 to Monday, September 11.

The closure is to allow for repair work following the removal of about 1,200 of the 2,000 bolts and nuts that hold the corrugated bridge together.

In a statement, the Ghana Highway Authority appealed to motorists to cooperate with the engineers and adhere to traffic management systems that will be put in place during the period.

Meanwhile, the Authority has apologised for any inconvenience the development will cause.

