A farm labourer based in Assin Kushea in the Central region who has been identified as Opanyin Amissah has allegedly committed suicide.

The deceased, aged 70, was found hanging dead in his room.

The Gyaasehene of Assin Kushea, Nana Okyere Si-Abour, confirmed the incident to Adom News.

According to him, the deceased though not a native of Assin Kushea, had been living in the town for almost 10 years, as a farm labourer.

He said the deceased had collected monies from farm owners to weed their farms but failed to fufill his part of the bargain.

Nana Okyere suspects the old man took his own life due to pressure to pay back the monies.

Meanwhile, the Assin Praso Police Command has since launched an investigation into the matter while the body has been deposited at the morgue.

ALSO READ: