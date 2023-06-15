A former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has stated that the outcome of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Super delegates congress will influence its presidential election.

According to him, delegates will indirectly be influenced to vote for the aspirant who emerges victorious in the super delegates congress.

“With this new timetable, the super delegates will decide who is going to win the flagbearership contest. Whoever wins the first position during the Super Delegates Congress will inform the delegates that that aspirant should be voted for.”

He added that “it can happen that the second or third can win but it will depend on the five who are dropped. That’s when the political engineering will take place. Those dropped can urge their delegates to support any one of the five left to contest. Whoever wins from the super delegates gets a clear hurdle that he will win,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

He advised that the party leadership unites all members before the actual presidential primary on November 4.

Mr Jacobs stated that the party must meet with aspirants who fail to make the top five spots to avoid character assassination, undermining, and backbiting.

NPP’s national congress by a special electoral college has been scheduled for August 26, 2023.

Eleven aspirants have so far picked nomination forms to contest for the flagbearership position.

