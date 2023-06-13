The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced a revised calendar of activities for its presidential and orphan constituency primaries for the 2024 general election.

The process will culminate in the election of five final aspirants for the party’s National Congress on Saturday, 4th November, 2023, and should there be a tie in the election of a candidate, there will be a run off on Saturday, 11th November 2023.

Ten aspirants have so far picked nomination forms to contest to be elected flagbearer.

According to the revised timelines contained in a press release issued by the party on June 12, there will be balloting for positions on the ballot paper on Monday, 24th July, 2023, to be followed by publication of first Notice of Poll on Tuesday, 25th July 2023, and then a national congress by a special electoral college, if any, on Saturday, 26th August 2023.

According to the statement signed by NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the revision of the timelines for both presidential and orphan constituencies primaries was sanctioned at an emergency Steering Committee (SC) meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and it follows a press release of the Electoral Commission and the party’s preparation towards the Assin North bye-election.

Below is the new timelines: