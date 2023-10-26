A former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has descended on retired Supreme Court Judge, William Atuguba, following his comments about James Gyakye Quayson’s trial.

Justice Atuguba, speaking at a public lecture on Tuesday, labeled the Supreme court’s decision in the Assin North legislator’s case as “scandalous.”

He argued that, the Supreme Court should not have taken on the case in the first place.

The renowned judge said the Apex Court went contrary to a basic law principle by adjudicating on a matter that had already been adjudicated by the High Court.

To him, the proper course of action for the Supreme Court should have been to execute the High Court’s decision rather than initiate a new trial.

Justice Atuguba added that the Supreme Court failed to deliver justice when it nullified Mr. Quayson’s election when the MP had clearly renounced his Canadian citizenship in November 2020 ahead of the December polls.

Reacting to these comments, Allotey Jacobs could not fathom why a man of high repute and someone who has gained popularity as a “no-nonsense man” in the law fraternity would make such statements.

He wondered if Mr. Atuguba had ulterior motives for passing such comments.

The former NPP Chairman asked whether is former Supreme Court judge is making such comment just to catch the eye of NDC flagbearer, John Mahama to make him running mate.

“Does he [Atuguba] want to be a running mate to the leading opposition flagbearer?”, he quizzed on Accra-based Peace FM.

