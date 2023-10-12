The former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has fired a salvo at former Environment Minister, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

To him, Prof. Frimpong Boateng is as guilty as those he has accused of engaging in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

“It will be good for him if he shuts up. I expect him to sit somewhere and be very quiet after you were given four years. Some people were dismissed after one or two years but you (Frimpong Boateng) held your appointment for four years”, he fumed on Accra-based Peace FM.

He indicated that, Frimpong-Boateng’s holier than thou attitude is unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Prof. Frimpong Boateng has said he is not surprised about the Attorney General’s (AG) stance on his report.

The office said there was no evidence to prosecute the persons named in the report.

The AG’s office added that, it could not recommend the prosecution of any of the persons named in the report and asked the police to discharge the persons mentioned except those still under investigation.

